GB teen missing since last Thursday has been found in one of her parents home?

Ashleigh Alana Swann who was missing since last Thursday has been found in one of her parents home?



Freeport – Police on Grand Bahama say they have since located 15-year-old, Ashleigh Alana Swann aka “Ash” or “Lana Jay”, of #62 Bruce Avenue and #26 Maxim Court, Ponce De Leon Drive, Grand Bahama.

The Missing Jack Hayward student was found this afternoon at one of her parents home.

According to a police report issued earlier today Swann had vanished from Thursday 23rd November 2017 after leaving her residence on foot at #62 Bruce Avenue wearing her Sir Jack Hayward School uniform.

So that she is found who was she with?

Young gals in the Bahamas does go missing from September and when found months later ya can’t get one word from authorities. SMT!

