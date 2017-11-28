BTC MATCHES PUBLIC’S DONATION TO NEMA



Nassau, The Bahamas. November 27, 2017. BTC presented NEMA with a $2,000.00 cheque representing the public’s donation and the matched funds from the company.

Immediately following Hurricane Irma, BTC initiated a text-to-donate campaign themed “Each One Reach One”. Here customers were able to text the word “donate” to a short code to make a donation of $1.00 towards relief efforts.

Just under $1,000.00 was raised by the public and BTC matched the donation. Interim CEO, Dexter Cartwright said, “Hurricane Irma left a huge path of devastation, especially in the Southeast Islands. Throughout the entire C&W family, we are still in recovery mode. We are indeed grateful to the public for their donations and BTC was happy to match the donations. We are hopeful that these proceeds will go a long way to assist those that are in need.”