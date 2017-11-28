New Restaurants open at Marina Village by PM Minnis…

1
72

Marian Village has new restaurant brands to visit

PM cuts ribbon at opening of new restaurants at Marina Village.

PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas — Marina Village at Atlantis was on Saturday was the place to be for a ‘Down Home Party in Da Backyard’, where Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis officially opened several new restaurants including McKenzie’s Fresh Conch, Pirate Republic Taproom, and Frankie Gone Bananas, amidst live entertainment and a Bahamian arts and crafts market.

Photos show some of the festivities, with the Prime Minister and Mrs. Minnis welcomed and accompanied by Atlantis President and Managing Director Audrey Oswell, and Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs Ed Fields.

(BIS Photos/Peter Ramsay)

  • F. Cartwright

    Thank you PM Minnis, you are an inspiration to all our young Bahamians. The FNM should bring down that corrupt Jamaican half breed nigga’s statue at the Nassau airport and put one up in your likeness; fuck the motherfuckin Pindling family. Better yet, take his corpse out of is crypt and dump it into the deep ocean; motherfucking corrupt nigga did shit for my people.