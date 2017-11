The Cabinet Office announced today that the State is recognizing the Memorial Service for the late Retired Justice Ricardo Marques on Thursday, 30th November, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Kirk (Church), Princess Street. Cremation was held.

Members of the public planning to attend the Memorial Service may utilize the Lower Grounds of Government House for parking. A shuttle bus will transport persons to and from the Kirk beginning at 12:45pm.