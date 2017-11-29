Fired woman at Gaming Board rushed to hospital after taking ill with busted vessel

Some fired workers are taking this period hard!



Nassau – A woman is in hospital tonight after suffering a stroke.

Bahamas Press is reporting, Hope Miller, one of the ladies fired from Gaming Board on Monday, was rushed to the hospital after she became ill following a busted vessel.

Hope is just one of more than 50 set to go home across the country during this week. Now we want everyone to pray for her as she goes though this period of transition.

Some workers need all our help and prayers, and they have no idea as to where to turn. Nothing is permanent. Everything is in the hands of The Creator; Life, Heath, Strength and Wealth.

Be Encouraged! Hold Strong! Don’t take it hard! You will get through this!

We report yinner decide!