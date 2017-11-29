Terminations at the Gaming Board continue – Secretary Verdent Scott and wife both sent home….



Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press is reporting terminations at the Gaming Board continued today.

Our teams on the ground confirm the Secretary to the Board, Verdent Scott, and his wife were both terminated today. Both rose through the ranks at the Board over the years.

We also understand Board staff on the island of Grand Bahama – where the recession is deep – were also sent home today. Board executives by the instruction of Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar arrived in Grand Bahama and, with the assistance of police, carried out the axing exercise.

BP can confirm that these are the persons who have been terminated from the Board in Freeport: Jennifer Russell, Carolle Mullings, Barbara Adderley, Alien Scott. one have been employed for 31 years at GB. She spoke with the press in tears.

Early in the Administration, the Minnis Government terminated Gaming Board executive John Bain. Some 50 plus employees at the Board will be axed and more than $1.3 million in salaries will be cut following this exercise.

We report yinner decide!