Cecile Greene, Deepak Bhatnagar and Marisa Mason-Smith have all been sacked by BPL

Minister Desmond Bannister on National TV had defended Cecile Green! What happened???…



Nassau – Breaking News coming into Bahamas Press now confirms Bahamas Power and Light have relieved all three executives of their jobs.

Releases from the company confirm the departures of Chief Financial Officer Cecile Green, Board Executive Director Deepak Bhatngar and Human Resources Director Marisa Mason-Smith.

CFO Green was heavily defended by the BPL Board and Minister Desmond Bannister following the major scandal where theft inside the power company saw millions defrauded off BPL’s bank accounts. So far, several persons have been charged and one, we understand, might turn Crown Witness.

Bhatnagar, who worked under both Prime Ministers Ingraham and Christie, was being paid more than $250,000 a year as an Executive Director.

BP is following this developing story and will update as news comes.

We report yinner decide!