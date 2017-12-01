Former US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pleaded GUILTY to lying!!!

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty on Friday morning to a charge of making false statements to the FBI. Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, filed the charges against Flynn on Thursday in a three-paragraph “information” that leaves many questions about Flynn’s activities unanswered.

Flynn is the fourth figure from Trump’s presidential campaign to face charges, and there are indications that he may be cooperating with prosecutors in the broader Russia probe.

The charging documents were made public on Friday morning. Shortly afterwards, the White House referred questions about the charges to Ty Cobb, the lawyer who is handling issues related to the Russia investigation for the Trump administration. Cobb and Flynn’s attorney, Robert Kelner, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Yahoo News. Flynn did not respond to questions shouted by reporters as he walked into the courthouse to make his plea.c