Honda catches fire near to church on Carmichael and Gladstone Roads….



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting a vehicle right now on fire near the junction of Gladstone and Carmichael Roads.

The black Honda ran hot with the engine catching fire on the westbound land of Carmichael Road. The driver quickly ditched out of the vehicle before something bad happened.

BP calls on all motorist to properly inspect and service their vehicles before they get embarrassed while on the street. These cars do run hot! There is plenty traffic is on the roadways this holiday.

We report yinner decide!