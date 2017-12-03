Man dies in traffic fatality on Eastern and Johnson Road 1am this morning…

Six die on the streets of the country in traffic fatalities in 48 hours…One on Grand Bahama, two on Abaco and now three on New Providence

Victims in the double fatality on Abaco this morning identified.

Nassau – POLICE in New Providence are investigating a traffic accident that has left an adult male dead on Sunday 3rd December, 2017.

According to reports, shortly after 1:00am, police received a report of fatal accident at Eastern Road and Johnson Road. When Officers arrived on the scene they met an unresponsive male inside a Nissan Tida vehicle, registration #AJ 8963. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary reports indicate, that the victim was driving on Eastern Road when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a lamp pole.

