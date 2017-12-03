Pressure from a BP photo posted on social media forced public outcry and demanded CHANGE on da UGLY Tree!

0
18

Ugly Tree taken down off Bay Street after BP and DA PEOPLE Protested on Social Media…

The tree WE DA PEOPLE demanded to be CHANGED!

Oscar the grouch presents Christmas?

Nassau – And so, last week after one photo shot and circulated by Bahamas Press with the – “Oscar the grouch presents Christmas on Bay Street…tree”. The hideous looking Christmas tree was taken down over the weekend.

A real designer redecorated it while the juvenile apprentice looked on.

Truly it can be said…”This was a tree designed and demanded to be CHANGED BY DA PEOPLE!

Bahamas Press has done it again!

We report yinner decide!

