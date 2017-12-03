Security Guard at Mount Tabor held up and robbed in church yard this morning…

Nassau – A security guard at the Mount Tabor Church in Pinewood Gardens became the victim of a robbery this morning.

Sources tell us the male stood outside the church protecting the property from unemployed vandals who is finding pleasure in robbing innocent persons.

The security guard was held up at gunpoint and robbed for cash and a watch.

Bahamas Press calls on holiday shoppers to become more vigilant as the ‘VICKED’ in our midst have become desperate to hit jail or the grave with their criminal exercises.

Lock your bags in hidden areas of your vehicles like in the back trunk. Avoid traveling with cash. And like BP teams – be home before sundown.

We report yinner decide!