Someone ga get thrown out the Cabinet! Trial in the Magistrate Court on Friday involving PHA Chairman Frank Smith

We don’t think this case is looking well for the Politician, The Police or the Prosecution – PPP



Nassau – Mrs Hanna admitted under cross-examination to calling Mr Smith and warning him that he was being targeted.

“Did you on occasion” Mr Knight asked, “call him and say, ‘be careful, be careful, they out to get you?”

“Yes I did,” she said.

“Did you,” Mr Knight asked, “refer to politicians and police or one of them?”

“Both,” she said.

Boy I tell ya. We wonder who is the politician being referred to here?