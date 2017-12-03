The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Announces the Appointment of The Bahamas’ Ambassador (Designate) to Cuba, Mr. Brent Dean

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brent Dean as The Bahamas’ Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba. Mr. Dean is an Accountant, and has worked in this capacity at PricewaterhouseCoopers(PWC). He is a Certified Public Accountant with the Georgia State Board of Accountancy and he is a Chartered Accountant with The Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA). Additionally, he holds a Bachelors degree in Commerce from the University of Windsor in Canada. Mr. Dean has extensive experience in auditing, financial and strategic planning, financial data analysis and compliance. Mr. Dean has founded and managed several companies in The Bahamas, and, internationally, he has briefly served as Vice-President of the Caicos Brothers, a real estate development company based in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos. Mr. Dean is married to Angelica Dean, and they have two children.

Brief Bio

Mr. Brent Dean was born in Nassau, The Bahamas on 7 October 1965.

Mr. Dean is an accountant and a practicing member of The Bahamas Institute of Chartered accountants (BICA), having obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Windsor in Canada and simultaneously completing the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) examinations through the Georgia State Board of Accountancy.

He began his professional career with PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) in 1988, where his exposure to a variety of client sectors, including retail, banking, insurance, gaming, hospitality and manufacturing, contributed to his extensive knowledge and expertise in auditing, strategic planning financial analysis and compliance. As an entrepreneur and business consultant, Mr. Dean was a significant contributor to business startups, IPO’s, mergers and acquisitions, both in The Bahamas and internationally.

He also serves as the Committee Chairman for the Trade Division of The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and was integral in the organization of trade missions to Haiti and Panama. He has also served as a BICA council member.

Mr. Dean believes that each day provides those who are prepared with an opportunity to succeed and positively impact the people around them and by extension, the nation.

Mr. Dean is married to Angelica Dean, and they have two children.