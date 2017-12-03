Two men die after being hit into the air and dragged by a vehicle near the tracks this evening….

Five fatalities between Grand Bahama, Abaco and tonight on New Providence. What is up with all this speeding and wild driving days into the holidays?



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting a second double vehicular homicide in just hours following two victims in Abaco and another victim on Grand Bahama.

This evening police were on the scene of a reported accident where two victims on a bike died on the scene after crashing into a vehicle.

The incident unfolded at the Sports Centre in the area if the racetrack and Government High School.

The details surrounding the death of the two men on the bike is still unknown. Some sources suggest the men were in an altercation with the driver of the vehicle, which crashed into the bike. This is not confirmed. We know however both men on the bike died on the scene and police are investigating.

We report yinner decide!

