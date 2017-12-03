Wendys at Mall at Marathon robbed as lone gunman walked into store backdoor!

Who inside the shop knew the robber and left the back door open – CCTV should reveal!



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting another big-time armed robbery this blessed Sunday morning this time at the popular Wendy’s location at the Mall at Marathon.

Reports confirm a lone gunman slipped through store back door early this morning holding up the staff while getting away with a substantial sum of cash. Staff thought the gunman was maintenance man after he gained accessed. Who left the door open?

Wendy’s must review its protocols and seriously examine its inside team. Someone left the door open and we at BP wants to know why? This case an the words “INSIDE JOB” written all over it!

No one was harmed, but once again, the gunman slipped away onto the busy streets.

We report yinner decide!