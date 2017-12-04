Another driver has no vehicle this holiday after an accident on Harold Road this morning just west of the Bowling Alley…

Nassau – A driver on Harold Road was lucky to walk out alive after her vehicle was slammed from the back a just while ago.

BP teams live on the scene captured this latest accident as motorists have a tough time on the roads.

There is too much speeding as the holidays approach and over a 24-hour period between Saturday and Sunday some 6 persons lost their lives in fatalities in three incidents.

Drive cautiously and take your time! Put down these damn cellphones and pay attention to the streets. Do not drink, read or eat and drive.

