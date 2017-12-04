PM Minnis Applauds Alliance Literally ‘Made in Paradise’



NASSAU, The Bahamas – The alliance of two of the world’s more significant luxury brands on Paradise Island, both of which are respected globally for their upscale luxury and exquisite service, will further assist The Bahamas in its ongoing efforts to establish itself as a global luxury destination.

Addressing the Opening of the newly branded Ocean Club A Four Seasons Resort on Paradise Island (formerly the One and Only Ocean Club) on Friday (December 1), Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert A. Minnis said Ocean Club’s history, breathtaking vistas (views), exquisite architecture, landscaping and commitment to personal service, when combined with Four Season’s reputation as a world leading, global hospitality brand – makes the alliance one that is figuratively and literally made in Paradise.

“Today is a new day for Ocean Club, blending its history and charm with the ultra-luxury brand that is Four Seasons,” Prime Minister Minnis said. “Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, is internationally known for its rich service culture, featuring personal service and attention to detail.

“Ocean Club was one of the first resorts of its nature in the Caribbean. It has a rich history (and) became synonymous with the emergence of Paradise Island as a luxury destination in the region.

“On behalf of the Government of The Bahamas, I congratulate Access Industries and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and the Ocean Club on today’s milestone. I wish you every success and promise you the support of the Government of The Bahamas,” Prime Minister Minnis added.

Prime Minister Minnis said the Ocean Club has become a symbol of luxury hospitality in The Bahamas and on Paradise Island.

“Indeed, the iconic resort became one of the signature properties on Paradise Island.”

Over the many decades, the Ocean Club has welcomed royalty, luxury travelers, celebrities and guests from around the world. The property was featured in the James Bond movie, Casino Royale, one of the many Bond movies filmed in The Bahamas over the years.

“Like other sophisticated travelers, James Bond keeps returning to The Bahamas,” Prime Minister Minnis joked, “as I trust will many of your guests who will be enchanted by their experience at Ocean Club Bahamas.”

The Prime Minister said Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has been “consistently rated highly” by guests and travel experts for its guest and customer service.

“Whenever a guest is at a Four Seasons-managed property, they will experience your signature service culture which has made you a leading global hospitality brand.

“I am certain that this commitment will be integral to your success at the Ocean Club as you continue to build on the quality of the guest experience at this iconic resort,” Prime Minister Minnis added.