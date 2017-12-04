WSC ongoing water transmission main repairs on Cambridge Lane impacting customers in Central New Providence – Dec. 3rd



Nassau, Bahamas – The Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) wishes to advise our valued customers and the general public that we experienced a major failure of our water transmission main on Cambridge Lane, off Blue Hill Road North around 6:00 AM this morning, Sunday December 03rd 2017. WSC teams immediately responded and commenced the required repairs. Unfortunately, the initial repair work was not successful and the teams have now commenced a more extensive repair plan. These works are anticipated to be completed by late this evening.

This transmission main failure has resulted in low pressure and/or no water to customers in Central New Providence, bounded on the east by Village Road, south to Wulff Road and west to Nassau Street.

WSC sincerely appreciates and thanks our valued customers and the general public for your patience and understanding as we rush to complete these urgent repair works and to restore the water supply for our customers in Central New Providence.