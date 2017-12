Nassau, The Bahamas. December 5, 2017. Second grade students got a real treat when the BTC Limitless Reading tour stopped at Eva Hilton Primary School.

BTC brand ambassador and noted recording artist Nehemiah Hield read the book, “Water for Monique”.

BTC launched its reading tour to share the importance of reading at an early age with children.

The program will continue for the remainder of the school year, where the tour will visit schools throughout the Family Islands.