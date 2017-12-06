Bahamian caught smuggling guns in West Palm Beach Florida…



West Palm Beach – Bahamas Press is reporting tonight how a Bahamian national has been busted in a gun smuggling operation in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Bahamian, whose name has not been released, was nabbed with a U.S. citizen by U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the West Palm Beach Station.

The pair was initially spotted by the U.S. Coast Guard encountered and a U.S. Border Patrol canine team was dispatched for further inspection.

As the vessel was being boarded, the Bahamian national threw a bag overboard that was later recovered by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office dive team and found to contain three handguns.

The Bahamian national was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm in the U.S.

Now your Bahamas Press will be working on that name and as soon as our contacts provide that individual we shall be reporting.

We report yinner decide!