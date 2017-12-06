BTC & DORIS JOHNSON RECOGNIZE TOP ACHIEVERS

Nassau, The Bahamas. December 5, 2017. BTC and Doris Johnson Senior High School teamed up to award six students from for obtaining the Student of the Month Award for September and October. These six students were chosen based on their leadership skills, behaviour, and academic achievements. Eleventh-grader Devaughn Major said, “This is really awesome. This is actually my first time winning Student of the Month, and it encourages me to stay focused.”

BTC Public Relations Manager, Indira Collie said, “This is our second year partnering with Doris Johnson High School for their student of the month program. Principal Clarke has told us that the school has seen positive growth since the implementation of this program. We are truly happy that incentives like these are paying off, we encourage all students to press on in their pursuit of excellence.”

The students received a cash incentive and a 4GLTE smart phone, both courtesy of BTC.

