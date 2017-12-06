Three shot in Yellow Elder Park tonight – All three at hospital

Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting a triple shooting this time in the community of Yellow Elder near Major Road.

Two of the victims were rushed to hospital via private vehicle while the third victim was transported via ambulance.

One of the victims were shot in the back and hip. A woman was also shot, she was shot in the leg. The third victim was transported by ambulance that male condition is still not known, however, we understand none of the injuries are life threatening.

