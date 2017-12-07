PM Minnis Town Meeting in the Wesley Methodist Hall opened with the Prime Minister bearing NO GIFTS!

PM Minnis dem got run Out a Bain Town … his home…NO SUPPORT!



Nassau – After firing more than 5,100 residents across the country Prime Minister Hubert Minnis opened a Town Meeting on the revitalization of the Over-The-Hill area. The plan is soon to be launched, but PM Minnis didn’t get the expected warmth from the audience and the meeting ended abruptly!

Here are some of the questions put at the meeting in which the PM nor any of the area MPs answered:

1) A woman asked what are the plans to empower the people of over the hill, particularly the single mothers who are renting, UNEMPLOYED and want to own their own home? [And are on Social Assistance]. She forgot to add… and DOES GAMBLE!

2) So another FNM who does not live in the Inner-City gets up to talk about how they ga match money now being put by the government. That must have been a plant.

3) Man asks the moderator where Bain Town starts and ends. [He lives in Bain Town…lol]

4) Man asks HOW SOON WE GA SEE AN ADJUSTMENT IN THE BREAD BASKET ITEMS? [Maybe dat was a lie!]

5) Another man got to the mic and said “Some 206 Wholesale Liquor Licenses and 149 Gaming Houses are in the Bain and Grants Town community alone… How could this be fixed?”

6) That same individual introduced the elephant in the room “Immigration”! He shouted that this was a major problem in the meeting. The Immigration Minister was absent. Conclusion: Bains and Grants Town is now ONE BIG SHANTY TOWN with slum landlords getting rich!

7) Man say he was “deceived” by the candidate elected for Bains and Grants Town…”I was DECEIVED!!!!” Well… that man putting the question was rushed out… WHAT IS DIS?

8) A Big Time PLP then took da MIC…. This was when the moderator quickly announced to the room – THIS IS THE LAST QUESTION! She called on the Government to name the park at Jumbey Village {south of National Insurance on Baillou Hill Road] “The Edmund Moxey Park.” – [This was an intelligent comment eh?]

Meeting ended just after 8:15PM with PM Minnis and his MPs hauling a**! It’s Da People Time!

We report yinner decide!