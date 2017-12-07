Senior Appointee in Minnis-Led Government sends personal bills to accounts department at Corporation – WHAT IN DA HELL IS DIS?

Nassau – A senior appointee to a Government Board has been caught red-handed attempted to fleece the agency.

Bahamas Press has attained information, which confirm that the FNM who is a close friend of a government Minister is bastardising the public purse.

The appointee has sent all kinds of personal bills to the accounts department hoping to department would just pay them. This is interesting.

BP is watching these many bills and we have hired a special accountant to monitor this situation.

We ga see who in the business a reporting FAKE NEWS to the Mighty Punch soon.

We report yinner decide!