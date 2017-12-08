Seventh Traffic Fatality claims the life of 15-year-old

Victim is identified as Da’von Pickstock



Nassau – Police in New Providence are investigating a traffic accident, which has left one male dead on Thursday 7th December evening.

According to reports, shortly before after 10:00pm, police were called to a traffic accident that had occurred on East Street and Sealink Avenue involving a white Honda Fit and a black Nissan Fuga.

BP has identified the victim as 15-year-old Da’von Pickstock.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged. The passenger in the Honda Fit was pronounced dead on the scene. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital where they are listed in serious condition.