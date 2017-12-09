Senior Appointee in Minnis-Led Government sends personal bills to accounts department at Corporation – WHAT IN DA HELL IS DIS?

Nassau – A senior appointee to a Government Board has been caught red-handed attempting to fleece the agency.

Bahamas Press has obtained information that confirms that the FNM, who is a close friend of a government Minister, is bastardising the public purse.

The appointee has sent all kinds of personal bills to the accounts department, hoping the department would just pay them. This is interesting.

BP is watching these many bills and we have hired a special accountant to monitor this situation at the Corporation.

We ga see who is in the business of reporting FAKE NEWS to the Mighty Punch soon.

We report yinner decide!