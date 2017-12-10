Little forecast as bad weather cancels Junior Junkanoo and tornado touches down at Abaco airport…

Will NEMA do assessments following weekend storm?

Abaco – Bad weather today across the central and northern Bahamas today with high winds bringing damage to Abaco.

Serious damage was done when a tornado touched down at the Treasure Cay Airport, throwing equipment into the air. Some wonder where were the alerts, but, hey, this is the Bahamas!

Meanwhile, on New Providence, organizers of the annual Junior Junkanoo Parade cancelled the events for Saturday evening, citing the inclement weather as the cause.

We report yinner decide!

