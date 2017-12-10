This is what happens when 5,613 government workers gets sacked after May 10th – Robberies gone ta bed!



Nassau, Bahamas – Police are asking the public to come forth with any information they may have in solving a number of Armed Robberies which occurred on Saturday, 9th December, 2017.

In the first incident, shortly after 9:00am, two men armed with firearms walked into a local gaming shop on Carmichael Road and Lazaretto Road and robbed the cashier of an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

In the second incident, a man was standing outside a hardware store on Cowpen Road, when he was approached by a male armed with a firearm, who fired a shot at him and robbed him of cash before speeding off in a Black Nissan March vehicle.

Then shortly after 9:00pm, a man was in the drive thru line of a local fast food restaurant on Mackey Street, when he approached by two men armed with firearms, who robbed him of his black Toyota Passo license # AH8535.

Investigations into these matters are ongoing.