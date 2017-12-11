72 DRIVERS TICKETED BY TRAFFIC OFFICERS IN OPERATION

Nassau – Officers from the Traffic Division took to the streets of New Providence and conducted road checks which resulted in a number of drivers being ticketed on Wednesday, 6th December, 2017.

Their efforts, which were intended to educate road users and to enforce the Regulations of the Roads, has resulted in seventy-two (72) being ticketed for various traffic violations.

69 persons were ticketed for driving in excess of the speed limit.

1 person was ticketed for driving an unlicensed vehicle.

1 person was ticketed for driving without a helmet.

1 person was ticketed for driving while not wearing a seatbelt.