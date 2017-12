Nassau – Bahamian police were on the scene of a shooting incident, which took place near the juncture of Fowler Street off East Bay Street. One person is confirmed dead.

BP understand the construction manager was at the scene of a construction site along with workers when a gunman arrived and opened fire on the manager killing him dead and injuring two workers.

The Sunday homicide pushes the count to #121 for the year and is the second in 48 hours.

We report yinner decide!