Shortly before 9:00am on Sunday, 10th December, 2017 Officers from the Mobile Division were on routine foot patrol on Bimini Avenue off Market Street, when they observed a male acting in a suspicious manner.

The officers conducted a search of the male and found a quantity of marijuana.

The male was arrested and is expected to be charged later this week. Well he wouldn’t be going to Miami anytime soon.

We report yinner decide!