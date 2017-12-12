Big Meeting at Baha Mar Convention Centre with staff this Thursday!

No bonus for staff at Baha Mar and Atlantis this year!…



Nassau – Baha Mar staff will learn more about the direction of the company this week December 14th as a big staff meeting is expected to take place.

BP heard from reliable sources at the mega resort that the meeting is scheduled for this Thursday deep inside the property’s Convention Centre.

BP will be inside the kitchen making a big club sandwich for the event. We have learnt that this big “bonfire” meeting will not just include workers at Grand Hyatt and SLS, but will also include workers from Melia property as well. This will be interesting.

Now, we at BP want to dismiss the notion that staff will be getting a bonus. This year, from our source, the debate about a one-week pay bonus will come up and from our intel it is anticipated that there will be no bonus this year.

We also know that the hotel is expected to have an 80% occupancy this winter season and this means the property will be extremely busy. This is the good news.

Last week on December 7th it was announced that the sale of Baha Mar was complete. Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) is now the sole owner of the multibillion-dollar resort on Cable Beach. Baha Mar has received its permanent certificate of occupancy, CTFE said in a statement.

Not only Baha Mar employees not be getting a bonus this year but we at BP have learned staff at the established Atlantis will also not be getting a bonus. With the Minnis-led governing having fired more than 5,613 Bahamians since coming to office workers at Atlantis and Baha Mar should be grateful for a job.

We report yinner decide!