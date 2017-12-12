Half of the Cabinet failed to show up for lunch with the GG. Has PM Minnis lost control of his CABINET?

Half of the Cabinet failed to show up for lunch with PM and GG…What yinner think happened?

Half of the Cabinet failed to show up for lunch with PM and GG…What yinner think happened? Da PM can’t get his men and lady to follow him to lunch – WELL WAIT!

Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling hosted the Prime Minister and members of his Cabinet to the Annual Cabinet Ministers Christmas Luncheon at Government House on Monday, December 11, 2017. Pictured in the Drawing Room seated with Dame Marguerite are Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis (centre left) and Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs the Hon. Carl Bethel (centre right). .. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)

  • F. Cartwright

    Acu RBPF ci a NYPD swat team are going to make bahamaland the envy of the world.

  • F. Cartwright

    BP hamburger dumbass, this plp newspaper is small time. Wait tell you see who is going to pass my comments on to my people.

  • F. Cartwright

    All intentional my people, the PM has to show up, and trust me if he didn’t have too he wouldn’t. Even bishop Hall is on board the new era Bahamas, we now know for sure who has been oppressing us for so long; the Pindling family and the PLP. They are our enemies, no one wants to be any where near them.