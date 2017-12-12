Look who they put in charge of the Churrin Carols event?



NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Education held its Annual Festival of Carols under the theme, “Come Let Us Worship The King,” featuring band, solo, dance, hand-bell, recorder, and choir selections, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at the Church of God of Prophecy, East Street.

Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling attended, and Mr. Mark Humes, MP, brought remarks on behalf of the Minister of Education, encouraging the students to aim for their goals and not be deterred. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)





