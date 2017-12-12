POLICE INVESTIGATES TRAFFIC ACCIDENT



Police in New Providence are investigating a traffic accident that has left eleven (11) persons injured on Monday, 11th December, 2017.

According to reports, shortly before after 2:00pm, an accident occurred at the junction of East Bay Street and Mackey Street involving a L300 Taxi Van and 2003 Honda Stream car, which resulted in the van over turning. Nine (9) passengers, of the taxi along with both drivers were taken to hospital suffering from minor injuries.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Division are investigating.