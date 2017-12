NASSAU – BAHAMAS PRESS NETWORK is getting word that a senior executive at the Water and Sewerage Corp will be reprimanded at sometime today.

Our sources also confirm that an allegation brought by a staffer has accused the manager of stealing by reason of employment.

A forensic audit at the WSC is now complete.

Several staff members at WSC were suspended last week. We hear detectives will be paying a visit at the head office today…

Standby…this is a breaking BP report…