NASSAU, The Bahamas – Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling along with Minister of Health Dr. the Hon. Duane Sands toured the Geriatrics section of Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

The Dame gave remarks during the Governor General’s Annual Visit under the theme, “Sharing Love With Grateful Hearts” on Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

(BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)