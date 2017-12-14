PLP sends condolences on the passing of Ashley Cargill



From the Office of The Chairman of The PLP

On the Death of Ashley Cargill

13 December 2017

On behalf of the Progressive Liberal Party, I wish to acknowledge with deep sadness the passing of a friend and brother of the progressive cause.

When it was not popular to do so and in the face of trying personal attacks, he stood with the cause.

He was also a devout man of faith at the Catholic Church St Anselm’ s in Fox Hill and treated me as the then MP and later as a Senator with the utmost respect. I was looking forward to greeting him this year at the annual Christmas Eve mass. Alas this is not to be but we shall meet him in the morning over there.

On behalf of The Leader of the Opposition Philip Brave Davis and all colleagues in the PLP, our sincere condolences to the family of Ashley Cargill on his untimely passing.

End