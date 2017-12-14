Scotia Wealth Management partners with Rotary Club of Old Fort

Bank Sponsors 1st Annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Auction



Nassau, Bahamas – Scotia Wealth Management is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Rotary Club of Old Fort’s (RCOF) 1st Annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Auction. The two Scotia Wealth Management Offices at Scotia House, 404 East Bay Street and 301 Albany Financial Center have been festively adorned by Rotarians via this noteworthy partnership.

“We commend the Rotary Club of Old Fort on its efforts and are thrilled that, this year, our holiday décor has a philanthropic purpose as proceeds will be used to impact persons in the communities where we live and work,” said Perry A. Rolle, Deputy Managing Director, Scotia Wealth Management.

“This initiative is intended to be a fundraiser for RCOF and the various community and charitable initiatives that we do to make a difference and deliver on our motto of ‘Service Above Self’,” said Deidree Bain, President, Rotary Club of Old Fort.

The Christmas Tree and Wreath Auction culminated at the Old Fort Bay Town Centre Christmas Extravaganza this past Friday, December 8. Bidding started at five hundred dollars per tree, increasing in increments of fifty dollars. Alternately, there was a ‘buy it now’ option at fifteen hundred per tree or wreath. Scotia Wealth Management forfeited the bidding process, purchasing its trees outright.

