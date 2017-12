Nassau – Police in Abaco are reporting that shortly before 5:00pm, officers of the Abaco Division acting on information went to an area on West Bay Street, Dundas Town and discovered on a vacant property (5) packages of suspected marijuana, estimated weight 2lbs., a silver .45 pistol and (50) .45 ammunition.

The items have been recovered however, no arrest have been made in connection to this matter. Police are investigating.

We report yinner decide!