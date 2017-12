Some are feeling its not the People’s Time!



Mayaguana – What’s going on in Mayaguana? Workers on the 52-week programme haven’t been paid since May and were given no reason why!

This week only Bahamas Press recorded the protest and is now reporting the matter to the public. Shown here are protestors in front of the administrator’s office demanding their funds.

So far not one word has come from the Minnis Government.

We report yinner decide!