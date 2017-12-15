Police are following details to an armed robbery in Murphy Town….



Abaco – Police in Abaco are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday 14th December 2017.

Reports are that shortly before 9:00pm, two unknown males who were described as slim built, both clad in black hoodies with face covered and armed with a firearm, entered a business establishment on Murphy Town Drive and robbed the owner of an unknown amount of cash and personal items before making good their escape.

Police are appealing for to the general public for any information that can assist in this investigation to call the Abaco Division at telephone number 367-2560/367-3437, or the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama at telephone numbers 350-3107 thru12, 911/919 or call your nearest police station.