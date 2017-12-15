Police reporting another Traffic Fatality Thursday evening – Eight year old child dead!



Traffic Division Officers in New Providence are investigating a traffic accident which has left a male child dead on Thursday 14th December, 2017.

According to reports, shortly before after 6:00pm, police were called to a traffic accident that had occurred on Florida Court off Balfour Avenue, involving a tow truck and an 8 year old male.

The child was pronounced dead on the scene. The drive of the tow truck was not injured. He remained on scene and is assisting police with this investigation.

Investigation continues into this matter.