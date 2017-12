NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, centre, attended the Annual Christmas Concert of the Bahamas National Youth Choir on Tuesday evening, December 12, 2017 at Trinity Methodist Church, Frederick Street.

Standing next to the Governor General is Director of the Choir, Mr. Dexter Fernander. (BIS Photo/Raymond A. Bethel, Sr.)