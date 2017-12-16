Another drug arrest on Grand Bahama and Abaco



Freeport – Police in Grand Bahama and Abaco arrest three persons on Friday 15th December 2017 after they were all found in possession of Dangerous Drugs.

In the first incident, shortly before 7:00pm, a 60 year old American female presented herself at security check point at the Freeport Harbor and when she was searched was found in possession of 2.5 lbs. of suspected cocaine taped to her waist with a street value of $25,000. She was arrested and taken into police custody.

In the second incident, shortly before 10:00pm, police in Abaco while on routine mobile patrol in the area of Oleander Street, Dundas Town, saw two males who ran on seeing the police.

Officers gave chase and captured one of the suspects who was found in possession of a

quantity of suspected marijuana. He was arrested and taken into police custody.

In the third incident, shortly after 10:00pm, officers of Rapid Response Unit while in the area of East Sunrise Highway, arrested a 28 year old male of Mayfield Park, who was found in

possession of (10) plastic bags of suspected marijuana.

They are all expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate Court early next week.