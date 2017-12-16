Armed suspect made the deadly decision to turn his weapon on police

Man known to police killed on Podoleo Street north of Cordeaux Ave in gun-battle with police



Nassau – BP is learning this man above, Marc Charles, is that suspect who turned his weapon on police Friday evening causing his life to end in a no win situation.

CHARLES was known to police. He was a resident of First Street, The Grove, and was granted bail by a Supreme Court judge back in December 2016 on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and causing harm, Inspector Philip Davis.

In a gun battle with officers on Podoleo Street north of Cordeaux Ave. It was a bad decision and his life was ended.

He was shot dead by officers who in fear of their lives responded with the full power and authority of the state.

