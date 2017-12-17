BAMSI College becomes Newest Chapter Of Circle K International (CKI)

The BAMSI College has officially become a chapter of Circle K International (CKI), with representatives from the Fort Montague and Fox Hill chapters of Kiwanis flying into North Andros to bestow the charter certificate on the club. Accepting leadership positions within the club are students: Ashley Albury, President; Hubert Fernander, Vice President; Wayne Alcide, Treasurer; and Jerchoyae Moxey, Secretary (in absentia)

Nassau, Bahamas – FOR BAMSI College, fall semester 2017 will be marked by a number of firsts: it was the largest intake of new students to date, two associate degree programmes – environmental science and agribusiness – were added to the Institute’s academic portfolio, and the College became the newest chapter of Circle K International (CKI), the collegiate arm of Kiwanis International.

For the special ceremony, senior members of Kiwanis Bahamas and representatives from sponsoring clubs – Kiwanis Club of Fort Montagu and Kiwanis Club of Fox Hill, East Nassau – flew to Andros on the last Friday of November to present the certificate of charter to the BAMSI club. Dr. Raveenia Roberts-Hanna, Executive Director of the Institute, received the charter, and the officers and members, including student president Ashley Albury, were installed.

The installation and mini-training session equipped the club’s members with the tools and information required to have a successful performance during their upcoming fiscal year while holding meaningful club meetings, activities and rendering altruistic service to the local community. The Kiwanis delegation came with a wealth of knowledge to impart and left with enthusiasm for their newest service club and a huge gift of appreciation from the Institute’s farm.

For BAMSI’s leadership team, encouraging a heart for service and building a connection with surrounding communities is an important component in developing a well-rounded citizenry. Under the direction of Dr. Hanna, BAMSI College has created avenues and formed private/public sector partnerships that help students participate in community-focused activities. As part of Circle K International, BAMSI CKI has the benefit and support of millions of members around the world as they go into the North Andros community, providing help where necessary.

BAMSI becomes newest member of Circle K International. Pictured from left are: Kiwanis Governor Elect Melford Clarke; President of Kiwanis Club of Fox Hill, East Nassau Anithra Cartwright; Executive Director of BAMSI Dr. Raveenia Roberts-Hanna; Distinguished Lt. Governor L. Andrea Whyte, and President of Kiwanis Club of Fort Montague Shantell Spence.

Following the installation ceremony and mini-training session, the Nassau delegates received a gift from the BAMSI farm. No trip to BAMSI is complete without a sampling of fresh, Andros grown goodies!

