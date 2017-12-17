Tarpum Bay Primary Students Shine at Junior Junkanoo



Nassau, The Bahamas — Some of the youngest Tarpum Bay Primary School students lead their school’s group during the recent 2017 Junior Junkanoo Parade.

The school, that hails from the island of Eleuthera, won the Primary School Division. The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture – in conjunction with the National Junkanoo Committee and title sponsor Sol Petroleum Bahamas Ltd. – hosted the Parade at Arawak Cay.

A Fun Rush Out will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017, on Arawak Cay, at 3 p.m. (BIS Photo / Eric Rose).



