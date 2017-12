NASSAU, The Bahamas — President of Commonwealth Bank Ian Jennings, left, made the promise of $50,000 to be given to the Ministry of Education during a press conference, December 14, 2017 at the bank’s headquarters.

Shaking hands on the commitment was Minister of Education the Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd. As a benefactor of public education development, Commonwealth Bank has so far given more than $2 million.

(BIS Photo/Derek Smith)